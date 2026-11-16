/Japan PM Sanae Takaichi stumbles on red carpet at ASEAN gala dinner in Manila | WATCH

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi experienced a minor stumble on the red carpet during the ASEAN Summit 2026 Gala Dinner in Manila, Philippines on Monday (Nov 16). The incident happened when she arrived to attend the 49th ASEAN Summit Gala Dinner at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City, Metro Manila hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos. Videos of the incident shows Takaichi stumbling right after she stepped out of her vehicle. She quickly regained her footing, kept her balance, and continued walking gracefully without major interruption. Takaichi had recently traveled to Manila to attend ASEAN-related meetings, the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) summit, and Quad-related engagements.

Concerns about Takaichi's health

Takaichi's health has been a concern in Japan since she came to power. Her office maintains that she is currently in good health and actively managing her official duties. However, her videos sparking health scare have surfaced several times. In March 2026, a video went viral showing her visibly exhausted and struggling to stand after a budget committee meeting. The Prime Minister's office confirmed that she was suffering from a minor cold. Her Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara confirmed later that she made a full recovery and immediately resumed her official schedule. Takaichi sparked national conversations about overwork culture by revealing that she routinely gets only two to four hours of sleep per night. Fellow lawmakers have publicly urged her to step back and preserve her health, expressing worries over burnout from her rigorous "work, work, work" leadership style.