/South China Sea dispute takes centre stage at ASEAN Summit 2026: What is India's position?

The 49th Summit of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is currently taking place in Metro Manila, Philippines with focus on maritime cooperation. Discussions are going to centre the controversial South China Sea. The South China Sea issue is critical for the ASEAN because it directly impacts regional peace, sovereignty, economic survival, and the unity of the bloc itself. ASEAN member states—namely Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia—have exclusive economic zones (EEZs) or territorial claims that overlap with China’s sweeping "nine-dash line" claims over the sea's islands, reefs, and waters. Additionally, the South China Sea is a critical global maritime highway connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans, carrying roughly one-third of all global maritime shipping. At a time when maritime security is already hampered due to the volatile Strait of Hormuz, freedom of navigation becomes a key point for the trade-dependent economies of ASEAN.

What is India's take?

India has consistently advocated for rules-based maritime order. New Delhi’s position is driven by its Act East Policy, strategic Indo-Pacific vision, and significant economic interests. Under it, it bats for open sea lanes and airspace in the South China Sea, noting that more than 50% to 55% of India's seaborne trade passes through the region and the Strait of Malacca.

Specifically to the South China Sea issue in the ASEAN, New Delhi is not part of the ongoing Code of Conduct negotiations between ASEAN and China. But Indian officials—including Ambassador to ASEAN Srinivas Gotru and MEA Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon—have stressed two key conditions. Any finalized agreement must align with international law and must not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of third-party nations outside the negotiations. New Delhi has, time and again, insisted that all maritime claims and activities must strictly comply with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). India also acknowledges the 2016 UNCLOS Annex VII arbitral tribunal award regarding the Philippines and China.

India also engages in capacity-building, joint naval exercises with Southeast Asian littoral states (such as the Philippines and Vietnam), and hydrocarbon exploration via ONGC Videsh, despite historical objections from Beijing. On China's nine dash claims, India backed the July 2016 ruling of international tribunal under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) declaring that China’s claims had no legal basis. In 2023, New Delhi explicitly called for full adherence to the ruling, directly backing the Philippines' sovereignty against Beijing's claims.

What happened in Day 1 of ASEAN summit?

On Day 1 of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, ASEAN and China acknowledged they will miss the goal to finalise the South China Sea Code of Conduct before the Philippines' chairmanship concludes, with Lazaro stating there was simply "not enough time" given differing positions. Negotiators reached a provisional agreement on roughly 80 per cent of the draft text, using the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) as a foundation. Three of the four core negotiating issues remain unsettled. Among it, the most notable is whether the code will be legally binding. The negotiations will now take place under Singapore, which will asuume the ASEAN chairmanship next year.

What is South China Sea dispute?