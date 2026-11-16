/Phuket fire kills 11, injures 16 at commercial building near Patong beach

11 people were killed, and 16 others were injured in a fire that tore through a commercial shophouse on the Thai resort island of Phuket early on Monday. The blaze broke out at about 3:17 am in local time. It took firefighters roughly two hours to bring the fire under control, Thai authorities said. Out of the 16 injured, fifteen were Thai nationals and one other was from Myanmar. Police said no tourists were among the dead or injured.

The fire started in a building housing a vehicle rental business and later spread to several nearby buildings. The site is in the town's one of the most popular areas near Patong beach on the island's west coast. Local media reported it was a motorcycle rental and sales shop on Phang Muang Sai Kor Road in Kathu district, and that flames reached neighbouring properties on both sides.