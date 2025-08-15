/Mike Pence says Trump’s halting of Iran military campaign led to midterm losses for Republicans

Former US Vice President Mike Pence argued on Sunday that the Republicans lost the midterm elections badly because of the Trump administration’s decision to suspend military operations against Iran after significant battlefield gains over five weeks in the conflict.

Contesting Vice President JD Vance’s explanation for Republican losses in the 2026 midterm elections, Pence said that the Trump administration’s decision to suspend military operations against Iran may have contributed to the party’s poor performance.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Pence said Vance was mistaken in linking the election outcome to public opposition to the war. He argued that voters were more likely to have been disappointed by the administration’s decision to end the military campaign after making significant battlefield gains against Tehran during the conflict for five weeks.

“We didn’t lose this midterm election because of the war,” Pence said, while praising the US military’s performance during Operation Epic Fury, including strikes against thousands of Iranian military sites, but questioned why the offensive was brought to a halt.

“You don’t make peace with your enemy, you make peace with your defeated enemy,” he asserted.

Pence suggested that the decision to stop military operations had disappointed voters who expected the administration to complete its stated objectives in Iran.

Pence also referred to reported Iranian attacks on US targets in Bahrain, arguing that Tehran's continued military activity suggested it did not consider itself defeated.

Pence’s remarks differed from Vance’s assessment of the factors behind the Republican setback.

Vance had said in a statement that some voters who supported the Trump-Vance ticket in 2024 switched to Democrats in 2026 because of dissatisfaction with the Iran conflict, rising living costs, inflation and the administration’s approach to the US relationship with Israel.

The former V-P also pointed to the growing influence of isolationist voices within the Republican Party, suggesting they may have played a role in shaping the administration’s decision.

Trump previously told reporters during a White House briefing that the conflict was “effectively over”. However, speaking on Veterans Day, he indicated that a formal end to the military campaign would depend on achieving what he considered a complete victory.