Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond, and he has got the royal seal of approval.Hours after it was revealed that the Twilight star has been given the licence to kill, the official Royal Family Instagram account shared an eight-word reaction.
Robert Pattinson, the man who has been ruling the screens for over two decades, now has the licence to kill. And soon after it was revealed, the internet went into a frenzy.
Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond, and he has got the royal seal of approval.Hours after it was revealed that the Twilight star has been given the licence to kill, the official Royal Family Instagram account shared an eight-word reaction.