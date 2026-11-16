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Meet top 5 batters with most runs for India vs New Zealand in Tests

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 16, 2026, 16:35 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 16:35 IST

From Rahul Dravid to Sachin Tendulkar, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs for India vs New Zealand in Tests. This list also includes Brendon McCullum, Graham Dowling and Virat Kohli 

Rahul Dravid (India)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rahul Dravid (India)

Rahul Dravid tops the list of batters with most runs for India vs New Zealand in Tests. In his career, Dravid played 15 Test matches against the Kiwis, scoring 1,659 runs at an average of 63.80.

Sachin Tendulkar (India)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar (India)

Sachin Tendulkar, also known as 'Master Blaster', is next on this list with 1,595 runs in 24 Test matches against New Zealand. His tally also includes four centuries and eight half-centuries.

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is third on this list. In 10 Test matches against India, McCullum scored 1,224 runs at an average of 68.00.

Graham Dowling (New Zealand)
4 / 5
(Photograph: The Cricketer International)

Graham Dowling (New Zealand)

New Zealand legend Graham Dowling is next on this list with 964 runs in 11 Test matches against India at an average of 48.20. His tally also includes three centuries and two half-centuries.

Virat Kohli (India)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India)

The former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, features fifth on this list with 959 runs in 14 Test matches against the Kiwis. His tally also includes three centuries and four half-centuries.

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