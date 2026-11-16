/Fact check: MH370 'teleportation' theory goes viral again. Is this video fake?

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 remains an aviation mystery after mysteriously vanishing on March 8, 2014, with 227 passengers and 12 crew aboard. The plane was flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and is believed to have crashed into the Indian Ocean. The main wreckage of the plane is yet to be discovered, barring a few fragments that have washed ashore on various African and island beaches over the years.

A man named Ashton Forbes has been peddling the “teleportation theory” since 2023, claiming that three orbs circling the Boeing 777 opened a portal and the plane was sent to Diego Garcia. He even shared a video purportedly showing the orbs moving around a plane before it vanished.

The claim is going viral once again on social media. His theory has earned him more than 300,000 X followers and 100,000 YouTube subscribers. He says that this is something America did as a show of power, to demonstrate its superiority over China. However, his claims have been debunked, yet he insists that the video is real.

He wrote in an X post on November 16, 2026, "The United States teleported that missing Malaysian airliner, that's why we didn't find it. I was able to do the impossible and figure out where its resting based on fundamental physics and simple witness testimony." He talked about his theory a few days ago on November 13 as well.

"The plane is in the water in the Chagos; it's obvious. The debris showed up in Africa because the plane is much closer than previously considered," he added.

In 2025, he shared the alleged footage and wrote, "Yes, these videos are real. I have mixed feelings over exposing the United States' most secret superweapon but they used it on a civilian airliner." He further said in the post that America has "cracked gravity, solved fusion, and now they have coherent plasma drones that can create formations using magnet inversion." Forbes spoke to Rolling Stone about it a few years ago.

Forbes says the plane was transported to Diego Garcia, an atoll in the Indian Ocean. The surviving passengers were sent back to their homes in exchange for their silence.

Forbes's theory on MH370 has been debunked many times

However, experts and netizens have slammed his theory, saying the video has been generated by AI. According to Mick West of the Skeptical Inquirer, the idea that the plane was abducted is "one of those silly things that popped up shortly after the plane went missing." He points to the flash in the thermal video, saying it matches a shockwave from the 1990s Pyromania effects collection, showing the colour and the shape changing.

Investigations have also revealed that the clouds in the video are stock images taken over Japan in 2012. The cloud formations match exactly on the said website. West also points out trails that wobble independently of the aircraft and "stereoscopic" imagery created by simply distorting copies of the exact same frame. Instead of proving the footage is real, these technical details actually reveal how the fake was fabricated.