A forensic expert has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein was killed and did not die by suicide, based on his analysis of the New York City medical examiner's file. Professor Michael Freeman told the BBC that after reviewing the file, which states there were no signs of a struggle, it appears that the sex offender was most likely strangled from behind. Epstein was found dead in prison on 10 August 2019 in New York.

Freeman, who has served as a cause-of-death expert to attorneys general in the US for cases where the accused died in police custody, presented his findings on Epstein's death in London on Monday (Nov 16). He based his findings on details in the files and photographs in the examiner's report that Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, gave him. His research hasn't been peer-reviewed, and he stressed that it was independent and that he wasn't paid for it.

The chief medical examiner, Dr Barbara Sampson, had ruled the death a suicide in the autopsy report, saying there were no defensive wounds on his body. "I stand firmly behind our determination of the cause and manner of death for Mr Epstein," she said at the time.

The injury marks Freeman found on Epstein

Freeman said that Epstein suffered a deep haemorrhage to his left shoulder. Some injuries hint at him being struck in the face. He said that the evidence points to strangulation using a ligature, which he thinks was also used to hang his body. There are also what look like fingernail marks above the ligature mark on Epstein's neck. Freeman claims that this "would be consistent with strangulation, particularly from behind, and the attempt by the victim to try to remove the ligature from the neck".

He also pointed out that it was strange that in a case where someone died by hanging, there was no photograph of the body before it was taken down. This was addressed previously by the Department of Justice, as it found in its investigation that the guard who found his body called another guard to lower Epstein's body to try and resuscitate him.

Not a conspiracy theorist, just evidence

Talking about his findings, Freeman said he does not have any opinion on the matter, and those who call him a conspiracy theorist don't need to take his word for it, and everybody can look at it. "If you think I'm still a conspiracy theorist because I'm looking at something that looks like a strangulation and say, I think it is a strangulation and I don't think it could be a hanging, show me where I got it wrong," he said.