/‘I hope you die…’: Jensen Huang told Indian-origin Nvidia VP in an outburst during meeting

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who had to resign after his extramarital affairs with a suspected Chinese spy and two of his company's employees were exposed, is reported to have allegedly displayed outbursts of anger at his juniors in meetings in front of dozens of colleagues, reveals a report in the New York Post.

Huang is reported to be known in the firm for dressing down employees during meetings of senior executives, the report added.

Employees were fearful of being reprimanded viciously at marathon meetings in front of their colleagues, the report cited company insiders as saying.

In February this year, Jensen Huang targeted senior Nvidia executive Jay Puri, then-executive vice president of worldwide field operations, in a closed-door meeting with more than 30 company executives, and at one point told him to “die”.

“I hope you get the flu and I hope it gets worse,” Huang told Puri in front of stunned executives. “I hope you die and put us all out of our misery,” reported New York Post, citing people familiar with the incident.

Puri, who oversaw Nvidia's sales and business development operations at the time, sat stunned in silence along with his colleagues, says the NYP report. Puri was later moved to a role as senior adviser to Nvidia.

‘Threw a water bottle at a senior executive’

The reported confrontation was among several incidents described by former and current company insiders who spoke to the New York Post about Huang’s functioning and management style.

At another meeting, Huang, who often talked about his humble beginnings of washing dishes at a diner during TV interviews, allegedly threw a water bottle at a senior executive.

The report adds that Huang’s outbursts were well-known in Nvidia, and some employees even expressed surprise that they didn’t leak prior to his downfall.

‘You don’t know d**k about my business’

In another instance, Huang targeted a senior sales leader during a three-hour meeting in 2025 in the presence of 40 staffers. “You don’t know d**k about my business,” Huang reportedly told the senior sales employee.

In another incident, Huang reportedly lost his temper with a senior leader, who was attending a meeting with him for the first time, saying, “Are you smirking at me? I see nothing but dead faces … Get out!”

Jensen Huang is now under mounting scrutiny following his resignation as Nvidia CEO after his extramarital affairs were exposed and he admitted to being “unfaithful” to his wife.

‘Deer in the headlights,’ Huang interrupted now interim CEO Colette Kress

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Huang had once interrupted now interim CEO Colette Kress in the middle of a presentation, calling her a “deer in the headlights”. Kress was a “reporting CFO,” not someone who could help him define a strategy or make decisions, Huang reportedly said in the meeting.

Huang’s biographer Stephen Witt said the Nvidia co-founder portrayed himself as a family man but was actually “quite arrogant” and prone to outbursts even at the slightest contradiction.

The New York Post reported that more than 60 senior executives reported directly to Huang, an arrangement that gave him extensive oversight of the company's operations.