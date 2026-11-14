/'Democracy was destroyed in 2014': Rahul Gandhi questions legitimacy of elections at Bharat Summit in Hyderabad

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (November 14) accused the BJP-led government of weakening India's democratic system, claiming that democracy was "destroyed" in 2014 through the use of money power and the capture of institutions.

Speaking at the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, Gandhi alleged that large amounts of money entering the political system changed the country's electoral landscape.

"In 2014, we witnessed a completely new election, something we've never seen before. Millions and millions and millions of dollars were injected into the political system," Gandhi said.

He added that the changes had overturned the existing electoral system, which had previously seen close contests and coalition governments.

"There was this crisis in Indian politics for a decade. And then suddenly, we discovered what was happening. We discovered it, and we have proven it without any doubt is that democracy was destroyed in India in 2014," he said.

Rahul Gandhi questions election legitimacy

Gandhi claimed that 140 million people who voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections had been declared either non-existent voters or non-voters a few months earlier.

"140 million people who voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha election were declared as either non-existent voters or non-voters a few months ago," he said.

Questioning the election results, Gandhi added: "If the election commission has declared 140 million voters illegal non-voters, then how is that election possibly legitimate?"

He further alleged that the addition of seven million voters helped the BJP win the Maharashtra elections despite the Opposition alliance securing the same number of votes in both contests.

Gandhi also alleged that the BJP had blurred the line between business and politics, citing Gautam Adani's rise in wealth and claiming that the party's assets had grown elevenfold in a decade.

"The line between business and politics, between Adani and PM Modi, has evaporated," he said

'We are going to defeat PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi

In another strong attack on the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah, Gandhi expressed confidence that the Opposition would defeat the BJP-led government.

"I can tell you already, with confidence, that we are going to defeat PM Modi and we are going to get rid of PM Modi," he said.

Pointing to what he described as growing public discontent, Gandhi said the political mood was changing across the country, including in Delhi.