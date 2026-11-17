US Army Major Stephen Ramsbottom has filed a whistleblower complaint over the Iranian drone strike in Kuwait that killed six fellow soldiers and wounded dozens. The deputy chief of operations for the Army Reserve's 103rd Sustainment Command was also injured in the attack, which came within 24 hours of the Iran war beginning on February 28 this year.

The attack: What happened on the Kuwait base of US forces?

On 1 March, a day after the US launched Operation Epic Fury along with Israeli forces, an Iranian one-way attack drone hit a US tactical operations centre at Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, about 105 km from Iran.

Those killed, all from the 103rd, were Capt Cody A Khork, 35; Master Sgt Nicole M Amor, 39; Sgt Declan J Coady, 20; Maj Jeffrey R O'Brien, 45; Master Sgt Noah L Tietjens, 42; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M Marzan, 54. Amor and Tietjens were promoted posthumously. They were the first US military deaths of the war.

No sirens sounded to warn troops to evacuate or take cover: What the whistleblower complaint says

Ramsbottom alleges that senior Army and Pentagon leaders ignored repeated warnings and failed to plan for aerial threats on the base, before the war. The military post's T-walls and steel-reinforced concrete barriers were designed for car bombs, mortars and rockets, but there was "nothing there designed to protect from an aerial attack" and no "dedicated protection against one-way attack drones", according to Ramsbottom. Some described the operations centre as a "trailer park".

He says he raised the issue at least twice with superiors, including Brig Gen Clint Barnes, commander of the 103rd, and Maj Gen John Hinson, who oversaw logistics for US Central Command. He was told: "We don't have to worry about protection." A promised counter-drone system never arrived.

'No physician, no aid station, only one ambulance'

The complaint says the post "had no physician, no fixed aid station, and only one ambulance". A civilian medic at the site indicated that staff lacked the equipment and personnel for a mass-casualty event.

Ramsbottom says he also saw intelligence reports placing the site on an Iranian target list. "I saw those reports, there was definitely an X where we were."

'A tactical failure': Unanswered questions on Iran attack

The complaint asks why troops were placed at the port when sites farther from Iran were available, how it was defended, and how the all-clear was handled that morning.

Troops had returned to work after an all-clear about 30 minutes before the drone hit.

"I feel this is a tactical failure by the Army, our leadership, and myself, all the way down to my level. We just did not plan this well, and this needs to be a lesson that we learn," Ramsbottom told CBS's 60 Minutes.

The day after the attack, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the troops were well protected and the tactical operations centre was fortified, adding: "Every once in a while you might have one, unfortunately, we call it a squirter that makes its way through."

Investigations to follow

Ramsbottom filed the complaint on 13 November with the House and Senate Armed Services Committees and the ranking member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. He also lodged a confidential complaint with the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, seeking an independent investigation.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, the subcommittee's Democratic ranking member, has asked Hegseth to appear at a classified briefing and provide "all force protection assessments" for Port Shuaiba. He said families, survivors, and the American people deserve transparency and accountability.