Pope Leo XIV was taken by surprise when a rosary thrown by someone in the crowd struck him during his final public appearance in Peru. The unusual moment unfolded as the pontiff travelled in his popemobile ahead of a farewell mass in Lima on Monday (Nov 16). The 71-year-old was making his way towards Las Palmas Air Base when people began throwing rosaries in his direction, hoping he would catch them. But one of the prayer beads missed and hit him in the face.

Photographs from the event showed Pope Leo touching his face following the impact. He continued with the proceedings, with an estimated 1.5 million people attending the Mass, according to NBC News.

Pope Leo’s history of catching gifts from crowds

The incident was not the first time Pope Leo’s interactions with crowds have produced an unexpected moment. The pope is known for accepting gifts from supporters during public appearances. He has caught stuffed toys and sports jerseys and even received a pizza from someone in the crowd.

In September, another incident was caught on camera in Rome. Pope Leo accidentally knocked into a Vatican videographer while trying to catch an object thrown towards his popemobile. He was later seen apologising to the camera operator, Reuters reported.

Thrown objects, however, remain a security concern for the pope’s team.

'The Peruvian people are my people too!'

The farewell mass marked the end of a six-day visit to a country with which Pope Leo has a longstanding connection.

Born in Chicago, the pontiff also holds Peruvian citizenship. He previously worked as a missionary in the country and served as bishop of Chiclayo. During the visit, he described Peru as his homeland and was even seen singing its national anthem alongside President Keiko Fujimori.

Addressing the crowd at the end of the mass, Pope Leo thanked Peruvians for making him feel at home.

“I have felt at home, and you have reminded me that the Church truly is a family,” he said.