Fresh US intelligence suggests that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or deploying a chemical weapon in Washington, DC. However, US officials remain divided over whether Tehran has the capability or intention to carry out such an attack, according to seven US officials. People familiar with the intelligence described Iran's planning as an attempt to keep potential options open rather than evidence of an imminent attack.

Nevertheless, the alleged plans identified by US intelligence are reportedly specific, including particular locations and targets, according to two sources. The information has triggered an extensive round of contingency planning within the US government. White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said in a statement that the administration is ‘monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.’

Despite that assessment, American officials see the intelligence as a troubling indication of Iran's willingness to escalate tensions while facing sustained US military strikes and a severe economic blockade. Senior administration officials have described the economic pressure on Iran as devastating the country. According to the sources, the intelligence suggests that Tehran is actively considering potential attacks inside the United States, although there is no evidence that Iranian leaders have decided to proceed. “Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,” one source said.

The developments come as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continue to struggle. Last week, President Donald Trump said the war would be over ‘fairly soon’. However, the increased urgency behind US security preparations highlights the unpredictable nature of the conflict and the possibility that its consequences could extend beyond the economic impact of rising fuel prices.

Two sources said American officials have conducted several meetings over the past week to discuss ways to address the potential threat. One source described the preparations as ‘prudent’. The latest concerns follow reports that threats from Iran prompted the Secret Service to relocate Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to military housing last week. Iranian efforts to target current and former American officials have been a concern since Trump's first administration. These activities have included a 2024 murder-for-hire plot against Trump and have largely focused on opportunities to attack US officials while they are travelling overseas.

US officials concerned about potential unconventional weapons

American officials have warned that the country remains particularly vulnerable to attacks involving unconventional weapons. A dirty bomb combines radioactive material with a conventional explosive device. Unlike a nuclear weapon, it does not depend on a nuclear-fission reaction. Although relatively easy to assemble, obtaining the radioactive material needed for such a device remains a significant challenge.

Iran would not necessarily need to bring trained operatives into the United States to carry out an attack. Instead, it could potentially persuade someone already living in the country to execute the plan. According to one source, US intelligence has intercepted Iranian communications claiming that bomb-making materials have already been stored inside the United States.

Officials remain divided over the credibility of those communications. However, several broadly believe that radioactive materials or chemical agents could already have been positioned in the country and potentially used alongside conventional explosives. “As porous as our border has been for the better part of ten years, it would have been extremely easy to get operatives inside the country” who could acquire and place bomb components, one source close to the intelligence said.

Another source said many national security officials have long assumed that radioactive materials may have been pre-positioned inside the United States. The second source suggested that Iran's ability to carry out such an attack has not necessarily increased. In other words, Iran’s capability to launch this kind of attack hasn’t grown, the second person said. What has changed is the Iranian incentive.

The Pentagon referred questions to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which declined to comment. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Iran's Mission to the United Nations in New York rejected allegations concerning chemical weapons. Iran considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard. The spokesperson did not directly address the intelligence concerning an alleged dirty bomb plan.

Dirty bomb described as a 'weapon of terror'

A dirty bomb is fundamentally different from a nuclear bomb, which uses a nuclear-fission reaction and can cause exponentially greater destruction. Although a dirty bomb can spread hazardous radioactive material across several blocks or even miles, experts say most casualties would likely result from the initial explosion rather than radiation exposure. One source familiar with the intelligence described the potential weapon's impact: “Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision, just like a suicide bomber blowing themselves up,” said one of the sources familiar with the new intelligence. “They can make people really sick and certain areas uninhabitable.”

For US authorities, identifying and disrupting a potential plot before it is carried out could prove challenging. One concern involves a key surveillance law that allows American officials to collect communications involving foreign nationals. The law expired in June following a standoff between the White House and Congress over Trump's then-acting director of national intelligence, Bill Pulte.

Surveillance orders approved before June remain valid until March 2027 under grandfathering provisions. However, national security officials have warned that intelligence agencies could lose one of their most effective tools for identifying terrorist activity unless Congress reauthorises the law.

In a letter sent last week to Republican and Democratic leaders in both chambers, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and CIA Director John Ratcliffe called for the law's reauthorisation. They warned that delays could “(put) the lives of both Americans in the homeland and our troops stationed abroad at risk in the heightened threat environment briefed to the Gang of 8.”

Members of the so-called Gang of 8, comprising congressional leaders and the bipartisan leadership of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, had received a briefing on Iran several days before the letter was sent. However, it remains unclear whether that briefing specifically covered the alleged dirty bomb or chemical weapon threat to Washington.

Concerns over chemical weapons threat to US troops

US officials are also monitoring separate intelligence suggesting that Iran could consider using chemical weapons against American troops deployed in the Middle East, according to two officials. The New York Times first reported these concerns. Several officials have expressed serious concerns that US troops do not have sufficient protective equipment or training to defend against a potential chemical weapons attack.

The warnings have prompted a parallel contingency planning effort aimed at ensuring that diplomatic and intelligence personnel across the region have the necessary equipment and training to protect themselves if Iran launches such an attack, one source familiar with the latest intelligence said. These developments come as Washington and Tehran remain locked in a confrontation over the Strait of Hormuz.

Efforts to end the American blockade, reopen the strait and bring the conflict to a close have so far failed to deliver a breakthrough. Although a regional source said both sides want an agreement, neither appears ready to make substantial concessions. The source stressed that the coming weeks will be critical for reaching a potential agreement, warning that certain parties could attempt to disrupt the diplomatic process and act as “spoiler.”