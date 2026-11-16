/WATCH | Giorgia Meloni gets sarcastic applause after arriving late for EU Summit group photo

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived late for a group photograph at the EU summit in Dublin, Ireland, drawing sarcastic applause from fellow leaders. However, Meloni was quick to defend herself, noting that Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin had arrived after her. “I wasn’t the last one,” she remarked, turning the awkward moment into a light-hearted exchange.

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European Union leaders gathered in Dublin on Friday for the bloc’s first-ever summit dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI). The meeting came at a crucial time as the EU seeks to establish a unified approach to the rapidly advancing technology. The summit was held at Dublin’s Convention Center, the same venue that hosted the European Political Community summit earlier in the week.

Discussions during the meeting focused on Europe’s position in the global AI landscape and its role in shaping the technology’s future. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola expressed frustration with the perception that Europe had somehow lost the AI race. She emphasised that the EU possesses world-class talent, technological expertise and industrial experience to lead in AI. "What we need now is to ensure that our ideas have the financing they need to grow and succeed in Europe," she added.

French AI company Mistral CEO Arthur Mensch and Nobel Prize-winning researcher Geoffrey Hinton, widely recognised as the godfather of AI, addressed EU leaders during the summit. "Europe has all the technology and the talent to lead the AI race," Mensch said during the event. “What it needs is speed, financing and a strong coordination between member states.”

Mensch urged European leaders to act now to remain competitive with the United States and China in AI development.