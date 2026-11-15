/IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Pune after mid-air scare – What happened?

An IndiGo flight bound for Guwahati returned to Pune shortly after take-off on Sunday (Nov 15) after its landing gear failed to retract, triggering a full emergency at the airport. All 192 people onboard, including passengers and crew members, landed safely, and no injuries were reported. Flight 6E 0623 had developed a technical problem soon after departing Pune. The pilot alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft’s undercarriage remained extended instead of retracting, prompting authorities to prepare for its return.

IAF declares full emergency

The Indian Air Force (IAF) declared a full emergency after receiving the alert. Fire services, ambulances and other emergency response teams were placed on standby as airport authorities coordinated with ATC, IndiGo and the agencies concerned.

“The Indian Air Force (IAF) declared a Full Emergency, following which all prescribed emergency response procedures were promptly activated. Fire services, ambulance services and other emergency response teams were placed on high alert to ensure the safety of passengers and crew,” Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke said.

Before returning to the runway, the aircraft made a low pass over it. The manoeuvre allowed ground personnel to visually check whether the landing gear was in position for a safe landing.

Aircraft lands safely, emergency withdrawn

The aircraft touched down at Pune airport at around 9 am. Three firefighting vehicles and two ambulances escorted it to Bay No. 7 as a precaution. After officials confirmed that the aircraft was safe, ATC withdrew the full emergency at 9:10 am. An aerobridge was then connected, and passengers and crew members disembarked. No injuries were reported among the 192 people onboard.