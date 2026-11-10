/Jensen Huang seen with wife Lori in Paris in photos shared by daughter Madison

Just over a week before Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair, he was in Paris with his wife, Lori and daughter, Madison. The latter uploaded photos of their time in the city on LinkedIn, where they were for Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference, also known as the "Superbowl of AI." During the event in late October, the family took some time off work and smiled for pictures in the French capital.

Jensen can be seen posing with his wife Lori, whom he has been married to for 41 years, in front of the Palais-Royal, near the Louvre Museum in Paris. Madison and Lori can be seen in one photo posing with rose bouquets in front of a map of the world. Madison wrote, "Europe's AI economy is in full swing - incredible startups, AI applications and robots - the energy was insane. Our two-week whirlwind GTC trip across Stockholm, Paris, London, Berlin and Astana comes to a close."

Jensen admitted to the Nvidia board on Sunday that he was unfaithful to his wife. "My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust," Jensen wrote in a memo.

The explosive disclosure triggered a slide in Nvidia shares. On Monday morning, the shares slumped by under five per cent and wiped off around $200 billion in value.

Who is Alice Huang?

The US government investigated the sale of $4.8 billion worth of high-performance AI chips to the Singapore-based cloud compute and data-centre provider Megaspeed International. Jensen Huang's mistress, Alice Huang, was an executive at the company and is alleged to have influenced the company into making mega sales to the company. US investigators believe that the company was a front to evade sanctions and route chips to China. They believe Beijing hired Alice to get this done and also gain more information about the company.

Donald Trump speaks to Jensen Huang

While Jensen had admitted to cheating on his wife, Nvidia and the CEO deny that any national security threat occurred. The company will carry out an investigation into the spy allegations.