/England name squad for South Africa Tests; Liam Patterson-White earns maiden call-up

England have named a 15-man squad for the three-match Test series against South Africa, picking uncapped all-rounder Liam Patterson-White. Joe Root will lead a potent side, with Jacob Bethell also returning to the team following a lengthy layoff due to a knee injury. Nottinghamshire spinner Patterson-White is the lone frontline spinner, with Root, Lawrence and Bethell offering more spin options.



Jofra Archer will lead the pace attack, accompanied by Ollie Robinson, Sonny Baker, Sam Cook and Gus Atkinson. Head selector Marcus North also confirmed that Josh Tongue will miss the series opener in Johannesburg on December 17 for the birth of his second child. He will rejoin the Test team for the remaining two matches.

England Men's Test squad for South Africa Series -

Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Liam Patterson-White, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue



Meanwhile, Patterson-White’s selection comes following an impressive County season, picking up 42 wickets at 25.11, which is also the most for a spinner in Division One, along with a hundred. After earning his maiden ECB development contract last month, the 28-year-old has leapfrogged Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed for a place in the Test side. His selection also comes at the expense of seasoned spinner Jack Leach, who hasn’t played for England since 2024.



"Liam has performed very well in the last year or two for Nottingham," Marcus North said. "He's a left-arm spinner... in terms of looking at that balance of the Test squad that we've selected, we rate Dan Lawrence very highly in terms of a batting all-rounder that can bowl off spin. Obviously, we've got Joe Root, and we were looking for someone to spin the ball away from the right-hander.



"There's a lot of consistency with Liam and his bowling. We feel that's really matured over the last two seasons. He's got the ability to hold, but also get into the game at the back end of the game as well."



The South Africa tour will also be Stephen Fleming’s first assignment as the Test head coach, which sees Centurion and Cape Town hosting the last two Tests.



The selectors have also announced England Lions squads for red-ball and 50-over cricket.



England Lions red-ball squad:



Shoaib Bashir, Brydon Carse, James Coles, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Matthew Fisher, Jack Haynes, George Hill, Eddie Jack, Ben Mayes, Ben McKinney, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, James Rew, Thomas Rew, Mitch Stanley, Olly Stone and Asa Tribe



England Lions 50-over squad:

