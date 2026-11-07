/Pyre faces major theatre setback as Vinod Kapri claims 75% screenings removed: 'We deserve a fair chance'

Certain theatrical releases often bring competition for screens, particularly when big-budget productions arrive alongside independent films. Filmmaker Vinod Kapri has now spoken out against what he describes as unfair treatment of his film Pyre, claiming that 75% of its theatrical shows have been removed despite an encouraging response from audiences. The director has urged exhibitors and distributors to reconsider the decision and allow the film to continue its run.

Vinod Kapri questions theatre owners over Pyre's reduced shows

Expressing his frustration, Vinod Kapri took to X and shared a clip and alleged that theatre owners and distributors had informed his team about instructions to screen only one film. Without directly naming the film or those allegedly behind the decision, he questioned why one production should have to lose its theatrical space for another to succeed.

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He also challenged the contradiction between promoting values such as truth and goodness and allegedly limiting opportunities for smaller films. The filmmaker appealed to exhibitors and distributors not to discontinue Pyre's screenings, stressing that the team had invested considerable effort and emotion into making the film. “This is not fair, not to Pyre. Not to your audience,” read the caption of the post.

We are in touch with theatre owners and distributors. They have been told that no other film will be running in theatres except one film. I do not understand why you have to run your film by stopping other films? Is this a win of good over evil? Is there any honour in doing this? The honour with which we tell a story. This is a small film with non actors, and people are crying after seeing it. What honour, truth and goodness do you boast when this is the way theatres are ordered? I urge theatre owners and distributors to not do this with Pyre. If you have spent a lot of money, then we have spent our soul in making a film. We deserve a fair chance,” he said in the clip.

In another post, Vinod Kapri shared a screenshot showing the change in the film's Delhi screenings on BookMyShow. According to his post, the number of daily shows had fallen from 66 to just 16. He also shared images of screenings in Bengaluru, pointing to audience interest in the film despite the reduction in its theatrical availability

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Kapri's remarks have also drawn attention because they came shortly after the theatrical release of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which released on November 5. Although the filmmaker did not explicitly identify the film he was referring to, his comments about theatres being instructed to screen only one production came amid the arrival of the big-budget mythological epic. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic.

What is Pyre about?

Directed by Vinod Kapri, Pyre is an emotional drama set in a remote village in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region. The film follows an elderly couple, Amma and Bubu, whose lives revolve around each other as they wait for their son, who left their village 28 years ago.

The story explores ageing, companionship, loneliness and the consequences of migration, particularly in Himalayan communities where younger generations leave their homes in search of opportunities elsewhere.

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