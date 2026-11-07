/Salman Khan clarifies how Teri Sexy Beauty fits well into Maatrubhumi: 'You'll understand'

On November 4, Salman Khan surprised his fans by dropping a track from his upcoming war film, "Teri Sexy Beauty," at 5 am. While the early-morning release sparked excitement among his fans, the song choice later raised questions, with many wondering how it fits into a war drama. On November 6, during the film's trailer launch event, the actor addressed the buzz around the newly released song and explained the thought behind it in the film.

Salman Khan on Teri Sexy Beauty in Maatrubhumi

On Friday, Salman Khan attended the trailer launch event for his upcoming war film,Maatrubhumi, along with Chitrangda and the rest of the team. The actor, who dropped his song “Teri Sexy Beauty” at 5 in the morning, addressed the audience's curiosity about the song's choice for a war film.

Khan said, "This is everyone's question, right? Like, how does my sexy beauty fit into 'Maatrubhumi'? Right? Isn’t it on everyone’s mind? You will understand how it fits when you watch the film. It comes on when an officer and several soldiers praise their wives. Whatever songs we’ve shown you, those visuals will be quite few in the film."

The actor further clarified that the songs released so far have a specific context in the film, explaining that their relevance and the situations behind them would become clear only after audiences watch Maatrubhumi.

He said, "I know you feel like we have released 1400 songs, but there’s a reason for it. I’m sure you all know it. We will clear it all up today. We could not show the situations in the film beforehand. When you watch the film, you’ll understand how they all fit in. We can’t reveal the situation behind them all now."

He concluded, “Usually, when you see music channels playing the whole song, and then you watch the movie, you feel like you’ve already seen it. You want to take a bathroom or cigarette break then. We don’t want to give you that chance; control and sit through the film.”

At the event, Salman also shed light on Nitesh Tiwari's recently released mythological film, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. Sharing his thoughts on the much-discussed project, the actor said that conversations around the epic should focus on its story and characters rather than its reported Rs 4,000 crore budget and visual effects.

About Maatrubhumi

The upcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and features Salman alongside Chitrangda Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary.

The narrative draws on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Salman will play Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.