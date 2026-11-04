/Salman Khan drops new song ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ from Maatrubhumi at 5 AM: Netizens question song choice for war drama

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is back behind the microphone with his new song, “Teri Sexy Beauty,” from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Before half the nation had even woken up, Khan released the peppy track on Wednesday morning at 5 AM, featuring Chitrangda Singh alongside him. Later, when the song gained attention, several users questioned the song choice for a war drama.

Salman Khan releases new song ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’

On November 4, Salman Khan released his new song, “Teri Sexy Beauty,” on Instagram at around 5 AM, sharing the screen alongside Chitrangda Singh. He captioned the post while explaining his schedule, which included an early-morning flight.

He wrote, “Departure time 5:12 am…. Flight on time, 2 pegs down taking off with my sexy beauty… pata nahi kahaan mai land karoon.” (Don’t know where I will land.)The track brings together Salman’s vocals, Chitrangda’s glamour, and the duo’s refreshing chemistry. Chitrangda looks stunning, while Salman’s effortless charm and charismatic screen presence make the duo a visual treat. Their easy rapport adds to the track’s appeal, making it an exciting musical outing for fans.

The track brings together Salman’s vocals, Chitrangda’s glamour, and the duo’s refreshing chemistry. Chitrangda looks stunning, while Salman’s effortless charm and charismatic screen presence make the duo a visual treat. Their easy rapport adds to the track’s appeal, making it an exciting musical outing for fans.

“Teri Sexy Beauty” features music and lyrics by Sajid Khan, with choreography by Caesar Gonsalves. With its catchy beats, vibrant presentation, and Salman Khan’s vocals, the song adds glamour and entertainment to the film.

Fan reactions

Despite its early-morning release, the song quickly drew attention, and some fans praised the actor and his performance. Several users shared their thoughts in the song’s YouTube comment section. One wrote, “This masterpiece deserves a Grammy.”

Another user wrote, “Bhai…what a surprise 🥹😂🙈” A third commented, “WOW!!! AMAZING, SALMAN KHAN SIR HAS ROCKED AGAIN. FANTASTIC SONG.”

Some users questioned the song’s place in a war drama. One wrote, “Is this song in Mathrubhumi?” Another commented, “Deshbagti movie me aase song nahi hone chaiyea.” (Patriotic movies shouldn’t have songs like this.)

About Maatrubhumi

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is an upcoming war drama. The film has generated buzz since the unveiling of its first look and teaser. With “Teri Sexy Beauty” now available on major platforms, audiences can enjoy Salman Khan’s musical side and his pairing with Chitrangda Singh.