/Salman Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan 'The King' on his 61st birthday, SRK responds with a cheeky remark

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on November 2 and the occasion was marked by warm wishes from several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan. The two are long-time friends, and Salman chose a song from SRK's upcoming film King to wish the superstar on the special day.

However, what caught the attention of the fans was SRK's playful response to the message.

Salman Khan's birthday wish for SRK

Salman shared the birthday message for Shah Rukh on his Instagram Stories. It featured Tu Mil Jaaye, the newly released track from King.

Addressing the birthday boy as 'The King', the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Shahrukh hamesha jawaan raho The King, yeh meri dua hai (Stay young always, that's my prayer to God) @iamsrk."

Shah Rukh later reposted Salman's story and responded with a cheeky reference to a conversation the two actors had shared earlier. He wrote, "Aapne kaha Bina shirt ke acchhi body hai sirf isse liye mehnat ki (You said I have a good physique without a shirt, so I worked hard just for that). Love u bhai always."

SRK's Instagram Story Photograph: (Instagram)

The remark was a reference to Salman's appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, where he was asked during a rapid-fire round which actor looked good without a shirt. Salman had named Shah Rukh, praising his physique.

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday appearance

Shah Rukh also continued his much-loved birthday tradition of greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat.

After a gap of around two years, the actor appeared on the balcony of his home, surprising the crowd that had assembled to celebrate his birthday.

He was dressed in a white T-shirt and denim, and waved at the fans. Alongside greeting them with folded hands, he also performed his signature open-arms pose.

Several videos of the appearance went viral on social media.

The celebrations reportedly included a gathering with family members and close friends at a Mumbai hotel.

Shah Rukh Khan unveils first song from King

On his birthday, the makers of King released its first track, titled Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Also Read: SRK shares a handwritten note on birthday as he skips appearance at Mannat

The song brings together Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi on vocals, and Ed Sheeran contributed an English rap. Sachin-Jigar have composed the track, with Kumaar credited for the Hindi lyrics. Piyush-Shazia have choreographed it.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma in key roles.