/IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

After winning the five-match T20I series 3-2, India will now shift their focus to the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand. The opening match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday (Nov 4). World No. 1 ODI batter Shubman Gill will lead India in the first three matches, while Shreyas Iyer has been appointed captain for the final two ODIs.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be led by Mitchell Santner. However, the hosts have suffered a major setback ahead of the series, with Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman ruled out due to injuries on Monday (Nov 2). Tim Seifert and Henry Nicholls have been named as their replacements.

Experienced batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will also be available for India throughout the five-match series, with both named in the squad for all games. However, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the away series.

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Match Details

When will the IND vs NZ, 1st ODI be played?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday (Nov 4). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at Eden Park in Auckland.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the first ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs NZ, 1st ODI?

The livestream of the first ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Auqib Nabi