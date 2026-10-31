/'One little banana heist': UP Police shares elephant mom-calf clip to teach honesty, internet teaches it a lesson instead | Viral video

Uttar Pradesh Police wanted to deliver a message about honesty through an unlikely pair of characters: a mother elephant and her calf. But its social media post soon became a talking point for a different reason, with users questioning why the police department was using an AI-generated video without clearly labelling it as artificial intelligence content.

The clip, shared on X, shows a baby elephant taking a banana from a roadside fruit stall. Its mother then intervenes, removes the banana from the calf's trunk and appears to return it to the display. "One little banana heist. One big lesson in doing the right," read the caption accompanying the video.

The post drew attention online, but the discussion quickly moved beyond its intended message.

UP Police's lesson in honesty

Using the elephant duo as an example, UP Police urged people not to remain silent when they witness theft. The department encouraged viewers to report such incidents and approach the police rather than ignore wrongdoing.

"Mom made sure the stolen goods went back where they belonged. Turns out, some lessons in honesty need no words!" wrote UP Police, turning the video into a public awareness message about returning stolen property and doing the right thing.

Internet spots something else

However, several users pointed out that the footage was AI-generated rather than an actual recording of an elephant incident. Community notes also identified the video as an AI-generated fabrication.

Some users argued that the message itself was worthwhile but said the department should have disclosed that the footage was artificial.

One user wrote: "@Uppolice The message is sound. Just mention that you KNOW its AI"

Another questioned the department's decision to use such content, writing, "Police sharing AI slop. Can't detect fakes. Wants to detect crimes."

Others raised concerns about the credibility of official social media communication, with one user asking, "Why the @UPPolice using an AI generated video? Are you encouraging fabricated videos? There are many other ways to educate people but not with such things."