/'POV: When on your last nerve': Robot 'dances to avoid a fine' in front of Moscow cop; video goes viral | Watch

A video from Moscow, Russia, showing a robot performing erratic, dance-like movements on a street crossing in front of a watching traffic police officer has gone viral. The clip, which is going viral on X, shows the robot with glowing blue lights moving in front of a traffic police officer standing at a crosswalk with a red light. The officer can be seen watching exasperatedly before walking away across the street even as the robot continues to boogie. A Russian text overlay frames the scene as "POV: stepping out with your last nerve cell on a regular Tuesday in Moscow".

Light-hearted public moment goes viral

In the 15-second nighttime video, the robot, a bipedal humanoid with a glowing blue circular light on its torso an be seen busting a move right in front of the officer. The Russian overlay text is a classic POV meme, roughly "POV: you step outside with your last nerve cell on a regular Tuesday in Moscow." The video framed it humorously as the robot trying to “dance its way out of a fine.”

Watch the viral video here:

What we know about the dancing robot

Another video of a similar-looking robot identifies it as Robot Igorek, a prominent Russian entertainment and promotional robot designed explicitly as a "master of attracting attention" for public venues, nightclubs, festivals and events.

The robot, which is exactly 135 cm tall and weighs 35 kg, has 23 independent joints, which give it highly fluid physical movements. It is powered by an integrated AI module core, thanks to which the robot actively listens and responds dynamically to speech. Igorek frequently operates in urban settings as an AI-powered DJ and dancer, engaging crowds on club dance floors and at promotional gatherings.

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Robots among us