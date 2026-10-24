A video of a newborn appearing to have a dark moustache has gone viral on social media, drawing jokes and questions about whether such a feature is real. The video, which has spread widely across social networks, shows a baby with dark hair on the upper lip and parts of the cheeks. The video, as per social media posts, is from Ecuador. While the clip sparked laughter and curiosity, is it even real? Here's all you need to know.

Can a newborn have a moustache?

In some newborns, fine, soft hair called lanugo appears during foetal development and normally disappears naturally after birth. Some babies are born with traces of this hair on areas such as the back, shoulders, ears and face.

However, lanugo is usually thin and poorly pigmented. It would not produce a thick, neatly shaped adult moustache like the one in the clip, and no credible medical documentation ties this exact video to such a case.

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Social media reaction: Born with a mid-life crisis

The clip drew heavy attention online, with users joking that the baby looked middle-aged before taking his first steps. Watch video here:

"Bro skipped kindergarten and went straight to his midlife crisis," one comment read. Another said, "He was born retired, with 3 kids and 2 mortgages." A third joked, “Bro is 2 hours old and already looks like he's tired of his 9-to-5 management job.”

The jokes quickly spilled into image edits, with users superimposing the baby into funny scenarios. In one widely shared edit, the newborn is dressed in a formal, gold-trimmed military uniform with medals, seated behind a desk with a plaque reading "Supreme Leader" and the slogan "Little Hands, Big Plans," flanked by two soldiers and North Korean flags. Another edit shows the baby in a business-style blazer, holding a cigar to his mouth, while a third places him in a Mario costume complete with a red cap and overalls. One image even imagined the baby as a Han warrior, complete with a metallic warrior helmet and armour.

Is it real? Why experts say it is fake

Multiple reports examining the clip point to clear signs of digital manipulation. The moustache does not track naturally with the baby's head and facial movements, showing minor flickering or "glitches" when the infant moves or gestures. The hair also has flat, inconsistent lighting that does not match the actual hospital room light and shadows on the baby's skin.