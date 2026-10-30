/'Was that on air?': Israeli actress Chelli Goldenberg says she's 'no longer proud to be Israeli', realises interview is live | Watch video

Veteran Israeli actress Chelli Goldenberg was visibly shaken after discovering that her criticism of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories had been broadcast live, despite her belief that the cameras were off. Goldenberg appeared on Israel's Channel 13 for an interview about her career and contribution to the country's cultural life. The conversation, however, moved towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with the actress speaking openly about her disillusionment with Israel and its policies.

“I really want to be able to feel happy about being Israeli again,” she said, prompting the interviewer to ask whether she had reached a point where she was no longer happy to be Israeli.

“I want to be, but I no longer feel proud to be Israeli,” Goldenberg replied. When an interviewer cautioned that such remarks were “dangerous” to make on television, she responded: “I'm not saying it on air. I'm saying it quietly.”

Goldenberg continued with her criticism, apparently unaware that the conversation was being broadcast. The Live TV criticism comes as Israel witnesses a hung election, with the final results showing no party with a clear majority. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud has emerged as the largest party with 27 seats, followed by Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party with 21. The results leave the pro-Netanyahu bloc short of a majority, while the opposition bloc secured 48 seats and Arab parties won a combined 19.

'The occupation brought everything that followed'

The actress, who was born in 1954, said her views had developed over several decades. Recalling the period after the 1967 war, she said it took about 10 years for her generation to recognise what she described as the “sin of the occupation”.

“The occupation brought everything that followed. Everything happening now is a consequence of the occupation,” she said.

Asked to explain her criticism, Goldenberg pointed to what she called “religious coercion, the settlers, Jewish terrorism, arrogance”.

She also said that “a minority has the right to fight for its freedom”. One of the interviewers challenged the remark, saying this could not justify the killing of civilians, Israelis or soldiers.

Goldenberg insisted that her criticism came from a deep love for Israel, not a lack of patriotism. “I am a great patriot. I love this country. It's like watching your child become something that makes you say, ‘This is not how I raised you’,” she said.

Actress realises interview is still live

The exchange took an unexpected turn when Goldenberg realised that the conversation she believed was taking place during a commercial break had been broadcast. “We were on air during that conversation? That's not okay,” she said, visibly distressed.

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She told the interviewers she had not been informed that the cameras were still rolling and thought the programme was on a break. “I don't know what to do with this now. I'm really in shock. You didn't tell me we were on the air. I thought we were on a commercial break,” she said.

Later in the interview, Goldenberg addressed viewers and apologised for the way she had expressed herself. She said she was an impulsive person who spoke with considerable passion and had not realised her comments were being broadcast.

“I'm a very impulsive person, with tremendous passion when I speak. I'm all fire and flames. I didn't know we were on the air,” she said.

Comments trigger mixed reactions

Goldenberg's remarks drew sharply divided responses online. Some users criticised her comments as unpatriotic, while others praised her for speaking openly about her views.

The actress first came to public attention as a teenager through modelling. She later gained recognition for her role in the 1978 Israeli film Ha-Lahaka, (The Troupe).