India's 1,000-km strike drone could soon be made in Oman

An Indian defence firm's agreement with an Omani company could open new export opportunities for India's indigenous strike drones, drone interceptors and micro-missiles, as New Delhi strengthens its naval and defence-industrial presence in the Gulf.

India Eyes Gulf Defence Market

India's push to export indigenous military technology has received a fresh boost, with Indian defence technology company IG Defence signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman-based MSA Global LLC.

The agreement, announced on October 29, follows the India–Oman Defence Industry Cooperation Seminar held in Muscat on October 26–27.

The proposed partnership will explore the co-development and local manufacturing of Indian unmanned systems and counter-drone technologies for Oman and potentially the wider Gulf Cooperation Council market.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat has confirmed the agreement, which comes as India seeks to translate growing defence production capabilities into international industrial partnerships.

India's 1,000-Km Strike Drone

Three indigenous systems are central to the proposed collaboration.

KAL is a long-range, one-way attack drone with a company-stated range of up to 1,000 kilometres. Such systems are designed to strike targets without returning to their launch point, potentially offering a lower-cost alternative to conventional precision-strike weapons.

BAJ is an unmanned aerial interceptor designed to engage hostile drones.

JWALA, meanwhile, is a micro-missile system under development for counter-drone operations. It is intended to provide another means of intercepting hostile unmanned aircraft.

These capabilities described are based on the manufacturer's statements. The agreement does not establish that Oman has ordered, tested or inducted these systems.

Indian Navy's Strategic Role

The agreement comes against the backdrop of expanding maritime cooperation between India and Oman.

On October 27–28, the Indian Navy and Royal Navy of Oman held their eighth round of staff talks in New Delhi, discussing operational engagements, training, information sharing and hydrographic cooperation.

Earlier in October, Oman renewed its maritime-security cooperation agreement with the Indian Navy.

Oman also occupies a strategically important position near the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea.

Indian warships have benefited from access to Omani ports, including Duqm, which supports longer deployments and maritime-security operations in the western Indian Ocean.

The two navies also conduct the bilateral exercise, Naseem Al Bahr.

Important to note that the Indian Navy is not a signatory to the IG Defence–MSA Global agreement. Its role is to strengthen the broader maritime-security relationship between the countries, within which defence-industrial cooperation is expanding.

From Defence Exports to Local Manufacturing

India's Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, said at the Muscat seminar that Indian defence exports reached approximately $4 billion in 2025–26, with products reaching more than 80 countries.

For IG Defence, the proposed partnership could provide access to Gulf defence markets while supporting Oman's ambition to develop local manufacturing capabilities. The immediate milestone is an MoU, not a purchase contract. Its commercial significance will depend on whether the two companies secure development agreements, manufacturing commitments and eventual orders.