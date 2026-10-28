/Anil Agarwal returns to Bengal: Vedanta plans ₹60,000 crore power unit, 10,000 jobs, as industrial policy drops Nov 5

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has indicated a potential investment of ₹60,000–70,000 crore in West Bengal, with plans to explore a coal-based power plant, metal smelting facilities and other projects that could generate around 10,000 jobs. The announcement follows his meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna on Wednesday, as the state prepares to unveil its new industrial policy on November 5.

Speaking to WION after the meeting, Agarwal said the proposed projects could transform Bengal's industrial landscape, while stressing that feasibility studies and discussions with the state government were necessary.

“We're looking at a massive project that will change the future of the state,” Agarwal told WION.

The Vedanta chairman said the group was exploring opportunities in minerals, coal, critical metals and gas production, along with a coal-based power plant and aluminium and zinc smelters. He also said the company was examining the possibility of establishing a supercritical power plant, with the government to decide its location. An existing asset in Asansol could also be considered.

“The feasibility study will be done very soon,” Agarwal said, adding that the proposed projects would require cooperation between the company and the government to reduce clearance-related bottlenecks.

He said the projects could generate approximately 10,000 jobs, while emphasising that the proposed investment was still being explored.

“Every state wants us, but I like the energy of Bengal,” Agarwal told WION, expressing optimism about the state's potential and its workforce.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said Agarwal had expressed interest in investing in Bengal and outlined a roadmap for establishing a unit in Paschim Bardhaman district.

“He has investments in seven states. Because of the Trinamool Congress, he did not invest in the state,” Adhikari said.

Quoting Agarwal, the Chief Minister added: “I have invested in seven states, all seven are BJP-ruled states. In BJP-ruled states there is an industrial business environment. Here you have created it. Slowly I will invest here.”

Adhikari said the proposed unit in Paschim Bardhaman could create 10,000 jobs.

On the new industrial policy, the Chief Minister said recommendations from two ministers had been incorporated into the draft prepared by a Group of Ministers. Industrialists and representatives of industry groups will be invited for its release on November 5.