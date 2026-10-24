/Anthropic security chief issues grim cyberattack warning: ‘It’s going to get a lot worse’

Anthropic’s deputy chief information security officer, Jason D. Clinton, has warned that the global cybersecurity crisis could become significantly worse before new defences are ready. In a post on X on October 22, he said the past four days had been difficult, but warned that “they are going to get a lot worse before they get better”.

Clinton urged security leaders to use the crisis to secure funding for basic cyber defences rather than immediately seeking bigger budgets for artificial intelligence (AI). His warning comes as critical software vulnerabilities trigger emergency patches and millions of attempted cyber exploits.

Why Anthropic’s security chief is warning of worse cyberattacks

One major concern is the growing speed at which software weaknesses can be found and turned into working attacks.

Two critical vulnerabilities in PHP, a programming language used by a large proportion of websites, recently prompted urgent security warnings. Researchers have also reported using AI tools to help identify flaws and develop exploits, raising concerns that attackers could use similar capabilities to move faster.

The problem is not simply finding a vulnerability. Organisations must identify affected systems, test fixes and install patches before attackers take advantage of the weakness.

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Clinton had warned about this risk in an August 21 post, describing a coming “vulnerability tsunami” and cautioning that critical infrastructure might not have enough time to patch every flaw.

Why he wants companies to fund basic cyber defences

Clinton’s immediate recommendation is for security teams to approach their company boards and seek urgent help. Crucially, he said they should ask for funding for cybersecurity fundamentals, not AI.

That means prioritising the measures organisations already need to keep systems secure: timely software updates, vulnerability management, access controls, network protection and plans to respond to breaches.

The advice reflects a difficult reality. Even as AI helps defenders identify weaknesses, companies still need the staff, processes and infrastructure to act on those findings. A vulnerability report offers little protection if a critical system remains exposed.

Clinton’s estimate is that the industry needs to “hold on for 18 months”. This is his forecast, not a confirmed timeline for when cyber threats will ease.

What is ‘vulnzero’ and how could AI change cybersecurity?

Clinton’s longer-term vision is what he calls “vulnzero” a future in which software vulnerabilities are detected and eliminated before code reaches production.