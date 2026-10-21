/BCCI’s CoE cautious over Hardik Pandya’s fitness, sets expected comeback timeline

Hardik Pandya’s fitness continues to make headlines in Indian cricket, with the ace all-rounder inching closer to his India return. Contrary to the latest reports that Pandya could be out of action at least until the start of IPL 2027, his comeback timeline has reportedly been set.



Sources close to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) have revealed that Pandya continues his rehabilitation in Bengaluru and should be expected to regain full fitness in two months. However, a RevSportz report claims the CoE's medical staff are unlikely to take any chances with Pandya’s return or rush his comeback to the national side.



“He cannot return this time till he is 110 per cent fit,” a source said in a chat with RevSportz. “He should be completely fit in two months.”

Out of action since IPL 2026, Pandya has been undergoing rehab at the CoE since June. Just when he was close to attaining full fitness ahead of the Afghanistan T20Is and the Asian Games in Japan, he suffered a tibial bone stress injury. He was even picked for India-A in the three unofficial One-Day matches against Australia-A in Puducherry; however, a last-minute blow ruled him out of the competition.



Having last played for India during the triumphant T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, Pandya’s last ODI appearance came during the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, which India won by beating New Zealand in the final.



Speaking of Pandya’s importance in India’s white-ball cricket, former cricketer-turned-broadcaster Sunil Gavaskar said, “We sometimes get a little bit carried away with trying to find a replacement for Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya is irreplaceable. If you can’t find somebody of his calibre, then go with somebody who will do a slightly different job.”

