/Two BrahMos missiles on Tejas, triple the range and 100% indigenisation, says former BrahMos CEO

India has the technological capability to manufacture the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile entirely within the country, but its partnership with Russia remains an important consideration, former BrahMos Aerospace chief Dr Sudhir Kumar Mishra has told WION's Defence Pulse.

In an exclusive interview on Defence Pulse, Dr Mishra said BrahMos had already achieved approximately 80–85% indigenisation.

"We are capable of indigenizing the missile up to 100%," he said.

Mishra explained that while competitively priced Indian components could replace Russian supplies, the joint venture also required maintaining commercial ties with Moscow.

"If you don't give any business to your partner, then it's a bad partnership," he said.

Two BrahMos-NG missiles on Tejas

Dr Mishra also outlined the potential of BrahMos-NG, the smaller, lighter version being developed for multiple platforms.

He said India's Tejas fighter could eventually carry two BrahMos-NG missiles, while future Indian combat aircraft could potentially accommodate four.

According to Dr Mishra, integration with Tejas could be technically achievable within four to five years because India controls the aircraft's design and software.

He also suggested that naval, land and air-launched variants could be developed simultaneously, although decisions on the programme would rest with BrahMos Aerospace, DRDO and the government.

BrahMos range could double or triple

Discussing future capabilities, Dr. Mishra said the range of existing BrahMos variants could potentially double or triple, depending on the launch platform.

He highlighted advances in miniaturisation, fuel capacity, seekers and electronic countermeasures as possible improvements.

He also pointed to India's scramjet propulsion research as a foundation for developing a future hypersonic BrahMos. He highlighted the engine test that sustained operation for approximately 10 minutes, describing it as a significant step towards developing missiles capable of reaching Mach 7 to Mach 10. He explained that sustained hypersonic propulsion is among the most complex technological challenges in developing such weapons.

Up to eight export contracts in five years

Dr. Mishra predicted India could sign seven to eight BrahMos export contracts with different countries over the next five years.

He cited growing interest from West Asia, Africa and South America, alongside demand in Southeast Asia.

While India has the capability to customise BrahMos systems for different military platforms, Dr. Mishra highlighted the need for expanding production capacity. "The issue is to enhance the production capability," he said.