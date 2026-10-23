/Pakistan airline PIA unveils new crew uniforms, faces online criticism

Pakistan International Airlines has unveiled new uniforms for its flight crew, the first redesign in about a decade. The airline announced plans in early September to replace the uniforms worn by its cabin crew and onboard staff, which had been in use for around 10 years.

Earlier this month, the national airline organised the PIA New Uniform Design Showcase 2026, bringing together 10 leading Pakistani designers to present their concepts for the carrier's future uniforms. The designers named in the reports include Maheen Khan, HSY and Nomi Ansari, among others. The new uniforms have drawn criticism online. Commenters called for greater focus on service and reliability.

PIA's uniforms have a long and often celebrated history. Its early uniform was reportedly designed by Pakistani designer Leila Shahzad together with Chausie Fountainer, a French-American cabin crew trainer who had worked with the airline. The best-known design came in 1966, when French designer Pierre Cardin created a cap-and-hat uniform that attracted international attention. Cardin's slim-line trousers were dubbed "PIA Pyjamas" by the foreign press.

In 1975, British royal dressmaker Sir Hardy Amies created a set of uniforms drawing on Pakistani folk motifs. The most recent prior overhaul came in 2016, when designers including Maheen Khan, HSY and Khaadi competed to redesign the look. That effort also drew mixed reviews, and critics argued that a new uniform could not fix deeper problems at the airline.