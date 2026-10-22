/'It's a crime not to see this scene': Tehran puts Trump 'behind bars'

A live performer in northern Tehran’s busy Tajrish Square on Wednesday (October 21) impersonated US President Donald Trump inside a mock prison cell on a street billboard. The billboard installation in the capital also carried the slogan "It's a crime not to see this scene".

While the performer enacted Trump's mannerisms, bystanders looked at him with curiosity and clicked pictures of him inside the mock prison.

The installation comes amid continued US-Iran tensions, with efforts to end the conflict not yielding much results.

Another messages displayed alongside the installation referred to a US strike on a wedding ceremony in the southern Iranian town of Sirkik in September

Iran to reveal "Father of All Bombs"

The US-Iran conflict has continued to simmer. In latest development, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday (Oct 21) that it is getting ready to reveal a new weapon it referred to as the "Father of All Bombs". Without offering many details about the weapon, IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said, “We are in the stage of preparing to unveil the 'Father of All Bombs'. This is something new for the enemy.” The announcement comes after reports that Washington has prepared plans to use a Massive Ordnance Air Blast, dubbed the "mother of all bombs", to hit military sites in Iran if ordered by US President Donald Trump.