/China's dancing robot turns violent bodyguard, lifts cars and fights intruders - Watch

Chinese technology firm Unitree Robotics has shared a promotional clip for its new “guardian” robot that can lift cars and fight intruders. The company released the video of the H2-X model on Wednesday, showcasing a practical use for its robots that became popular for performing martial arts.

The Hangzhou-based firm was able to raise massive funding after showing its robots performing various stunts. It can also dance and do somersaults. Unitree is not yielding to pressure to deliver financial returns with its creations. This is what it aims to achieve with the H2-X, which can act as your personal saviour in times of crisis.

Its robots have now basically entered the ring, throwing punches and kicks. Last month, it announced that the UnifoLM-X2-1.0 artificial intelligence model can be used to have humanoid robots autonomously engage in feisty action, which can punch, block and dodge. Also Read: 'Take my money', say netizens as Chinese company makes shockingly human-like robot

What is the H2-X robot?

The H2-X – dubbed "Kung Fu Legend: Guardian" is a full-sized humanoid, standing nearly 6 feet tall and weighing about 70kg. Nothing has been revealed about the specifications of the upgraded robot. Its previous version could move around 31 degrees and had a maximum leg-joint torque of 360 newton metres. The new robot could retain these features, or possibly comprise more advanced specifications.

The company announced that an upright H2-X can operate for eight hours. While the video wowed viewers, Unitree did not say if the robot was acting autonomously or if the stunts were choreographed. The clip shows the robot charging at an intruder, but it isn't known whether the robot has the ability to independently identify threats and act in a safe manner if it is to handle a real-world situation. There is no word either on how much it would cost or when it would go on sale.