/Robot gropes girl, makes thrusting movements in bizarre crime in Germany

A robot sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Germany and ended up in police custody. The incident happened in Cologne around midnight on October 10. The humanoid robot, which stands about 4 feet tall, approached the girl from behind and touched her bottom and made thrusting motions toward her. The assault was live-streamed by two boys who were remotely controlling the robot, the police said. A 16-year-old and a 19-year-old are being investigated.

The older man is accused of filming the incident and live-streaming it on TikTok, the police said on October 12 (Monday). They are under investigation to determine whether the teenage boy operated the robot with the intent to commit harassment.

The girl was at a fast food restaurant on Palmstrasse when the red-and-gold robot came up behind her. The police said that the humanoid "touched the girl's buttocks" and "made thrusting motions against her."

Responding to a report, the police reached the scene and found the robot in the trunk of a Volkswagen sedan that belongs to the suspects. The robot was dressed in a sleeveless white shirt and sweatpants and also had a pair of glasses.

The robot and the phones of the two male suspects have been seized to verify if the robot was being operated with the intent to commit sexual harassment. Police are checking phone records to find evidence that could be linked to the incident.