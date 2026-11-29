Leaders of the INDIA bloc met DMK president MK Stalin at his residence in Chennai on Sunday (Nov 29) to discuss the proposed delimitation bill, which is likely to be tabled in Parliament. The opposition delegation included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee along with party MP Abhishek Banerjee. The DMK had earlier declared its willingness to back the delimitation exercise, stating that its key demands had been addressed. However, Stalin reiterated on Sunday that safeguarding Tamil Nadu's interests would remain the party's priority and that it would not dilute its position on the issue.

MK Stalin welcomed Sonia Gandhi at his residence and meets INDIA bloc leaders

The Congress issued a statement after the meeting and said that its top leadership, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, met former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin to seek his support in opposing the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill. The party's statement on X framed the meeting as an effort to bring the DMK on board with the Opposition's stand against the proposed legislation.

However, DMK MP Kanimozhi said her party was clear on its stand on the constituency delimitation exercise and that the final decision would be taken by party chief MK Stalin after consultations, as INDIA bloc leaders arrived in Chennai to urge the DMK to oppose the Delimitation exercise during the parliament session commencing November 30.