Nvidia's shares wiped out their early gains and turned negative on Friday after a Bloomberg report said its most powerful AI chips had turned up in China.

Bloomberg found that Nvidia Blackwell hardware was installed at a data centre in Shanghai linked to Alice Huang, the founder of Megaspeed. The US blacklisted Megaspeed earlier this week.

The report matters because Blackwell chips cannot be shipped to China without a US licence. It raises fresh questions about whether America's export controls on advanced AI chips are working.

What Bloomberg found

According to Bloomberg, loan documents filed with Chinese regulators in November showed a GB300 NVL72 rack at a site called the Yangtze River Delta Project. The rack is among Nvidia's most powerful products and holds 72 Blackwell Ultra chips.

A company called Shanghai Shuoyao reportedly offered the hardware as collateral for a 96 million yuan ($14 million) loan from Shanghai Innovation Bank. A second company, Shanghai Kezhan, listed a GB200 server, which also uses Blackwell chips, at the same site. It also listed 32 servers with Nvidia's H200 chips.

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How did the chips get there?

That remains unclear. Bloomberg traced the rack's serial number, through a public warranty database, to Taiwan's Gigabyte Technology. But the documents do not show how the hardware reached Shanghai or who first bought it. Bloomberg said it found no evidence that Megaspeed itself sent the hardware there, and the company denies wrongdoing. Shanghai Shuoyao said its ties to Megaspeed were "limited to ordinary commercial cooperation". Nvidia did not respond to Bloomberg's questions.

Why Megaspeed is under the spotlight

This week, the US Commerce Department added Megaspeed and six affiliated firms to its Entity List, which restricts their access to American technology.

Nvidia had already placed the company on its own "no sell" list in June 2025. The US Justice Department is reportedly running a criminal inquiry into the firm.

US President Donald Trump has also said he does not want Blackwell chips going to China.

What it means for investors

Shares fell about 2 per cent in morning trade, according to market reports.