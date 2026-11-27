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Bollywood's iconic 'Prem' has evolved across generations
Bollywood's iconic 'Prem' has evolved across generations
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Nov 27, 2026, 08:59 IST
| Updated:
Nov 27, 2026, 08:59 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana steps into the iconic role of Prem in Sooraj R. Barjatya's romantic family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya, releasing in theaters today, November 27, 2026.
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