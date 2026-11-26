US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte have urged Russia to avoid any actions that could expand the war in Ukraine. The warning came after their meeting in Florida, where they called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The joint statement comes just days after Trump described Russian President Vladimir Putin as his “friend” during a meeting in China. Trump has also said he wants Putin to withdraw military aggression across Europe, expressing hope for a quick peace deal. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has accused Kyiv of attempting to widen the conflict.