Nine months into the conflict with Iran, Washington is debating its most explosive option yet. According to NBC News, Trump administration officials are considering a campaign to target and kill senior Iranian leaders to force an end to the war, even as a new poll shows 55 percent of American voters want the conflict stopped immediately. In Tehran, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf rejected negotiations until Iran's seven conditions are met, warning that any US miscalculation will alter the geography of the battlefield. With Iran rapidly rebuilding its missile and drone stockpiles and tensions surging in the Strait of Hormuz, watch the full breakdown of how this war could suddenly spiral out of control.