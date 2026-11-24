It is an extraordinary week for space! First, look up to catch the dazzling Beaver Supermoon as it shines bigger and brighter than usual across the night sky. Meanwhile, millions of miles closer to the Sun, the BepiColombo spacecraft has just entered orbit around Mercury, becoming only the second mission in history to orbit our Solar System's scorching innermost planet. And at the freezing outer edge beyond Neptune, astronomers have uncovered fresh clues to a secret, Earth-sized world called Planet X2 whose gravity is pulling distant icy objects off course. Watch the full cosmic roundup and see what is happening across our Solar System right now!