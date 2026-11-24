Published: Nov 24, 2026, 13:59 IST | Updated: Nov 24, 2026, 13:59 IST
California is preparing for another round of exceptionally high tides, known as king tides, along its coastline. The tides are expected from November 24 to 26, raising concerns about coastal flooding, beach erosion and damage to waterfront properties. The risk could increase as king tides coincide with elevated ocean levels linked to El Niño conditions. Officials are urging residents to follow local safety advisories and stay away from dangerous coastal areas.