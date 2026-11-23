Iran has just pulled back the curtain on a massive underground missile city, revealing kilometres of hardened tunnels, hundreds of ballistic missiles, and a brand-new double launcher capable of firing two liquid-fuelled missiles at the exact same time. Tehran claims its upgraded weapons can alter speed and trajectory mid-flight without GPS to outsmart American air defences. Released as oil tankers burn in the Strait of Hormuz and Donald Trump weighs renewed strikes, we break down what is inside Iran's hidden subterranean arsenal and the latest from Middle East.