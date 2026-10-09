/Protein coffee or ‘proffee’ goes viral | Coffee meets protein in new health trend

Published: Oct 09, 2026, 16:36 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 16:36 IST
Protein coffee, popularly known as “proffee,” is gaining attention as a viral beverage trend that combines regular coffee or espresso with protein powder or a protein shake. Blending the caffeine kick of coffee with a protein boost, the drink is catching the interest of fitness enthusiasts and coffee lovers alike. But what is driving the popularity of proffee, and why is it becoming a talking point in the world of health and wellness?