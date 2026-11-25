Published: Nov 25, 2026, 10:29 IST | Updated: Nov 25, 2026, 10:29 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Ukraine of “inevitable” retaliation over strikes on Russian oil facilities. The warning comes amid escalating attacks between Moscow and Kyiv. Separately, a Russian overnight attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia killed at least two people. More than 40 others were injured, including children, according to Ukrainian officials. The strikes damaged residential buildings, homes and transport infrastructure.