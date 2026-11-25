Published: Nov 25, 2026, 10:44 IST | Updated: Nov 25, 2026, 10:44 IST
South Korea scrambled fighter jets on November 24, 2026, after several Russian military aircraft entered its Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) near Ulleung Island in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan. The incident triggered a brief evacuation warning and confusion over the identity of the approaching aircraft. South Korean military forces responded by deploying fighter jets to monitor the Russian aircraft, which eventually left the KADIZ.