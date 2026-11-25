Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Opinions
videos
Photos
TV Shows
Mission Sustainability
Wion
/
Videos
/
How packet of khaini cost an Indian ₹18 lakh
How packet of khaini cost an Indian ₹18 lakh
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Nov 25, 2026, 16:44 IST
| Updated:
Nov 25, 2026, 16:44 IST
A ₹5 packet of khaini (chewing tobacco) and lime cost 35-year-old Saurabh Rai from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, nearly ₹18 lakh after customs officials detained him at Bahrain International Airport.
Trending Topics
Khaini
India
Bahrain
trending videos
Ukraine launches massive drone attack; hits Russian warships
Red Fort blast | doctors of terror | deadly 'terrorist incident' rocks Delhi
Board of peace discusses blueprint to begin Gaza reconstruction
Boreendo: The soul of Sindhhi folk music | Pakistan's music on UNESCO list
BepiColombo becomes only the second spacecraft to orbit mercury
'Interstellar' showcases stark agricultural collapse
Sequels: The new superstar of Malayalam film industry | E-Club
Bare-wristed bond sets watch brands showdown
South Cinema's top actors who took charge behind the camera
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin warns Ukraine of ‘Inevitable’ retaliation
Asia prepares for record El Nino, food shock
Nepal forms 7-member panel to probe August 26 Bhotekoshi flood from source to downstream
WION Iconic Awards 2026: Honors excellence in travel, hospitality & luxury
Israel's military crisis deepens as soldier suicides hit 16-year high
Nigeria mass kidnappings| abduction epidemic| nationwide security emergency declared
Inside story of jensen Huang’s NVIDIA comeback: trump’s $15 million windfall, Wall Street panic & national security
Dream of Education Upended for Thousands of Afghan Children Amid War With Pakistan
How Asim Munir Is Trying to Crush PoK Protesters
Russian MI-8 helicopter briefly 'violates' Polish airspace
Seoul scrambles jets after Russian aircraft approach island
England pacer Mark Wood ends international career at 36
A mystery world beyond Neptune? Supermoon, Mercury orbit & a hidden planet
5,130 remain unaccounted in Nepal floods
Nuclear warning: Russia threatens preventive strike as military build-up nears NATO
Yu Zidi wins third Asian games gold with 400m medley title
CDU suffers historic defeat in eastern Germany as AfD surges, Merz vows to stay on
Lahore's toxic winter smog threatens animal kingdom
After 26 years, gold spot all set for comeback!
Pakistan Threatens India With China-Built Submarine Near Bay of Bengal
US pressure fails to slow Russian oil buyers
VIDEO: UP bride collapses while entering hotel room with husband, dies next day in Jhansi; father alleges murder
Donald Trump says midterms 'won't shape his choices on Iran'
Al-Sharaa: Attempt to violate Syrian sovereignty will be opposed
FSUI: Two torpedoes hit port side of Indian-bound carrier
Bizarre and rarely seen fish with translucent head
7 Years of Easter Bombings: Catholics Mark Anniversary With Candles & Sombre Prayers
China's secret cargo to Bangladesh seized: Indonesia foils missile chemical shipment