America's technology crisis is deepening. A Delta Air Lines automation failure disrupted thousands of flights just days before Thanksgiving. The latest incident follows outages affecting the FAA, Microsoft services, major banks and the National Security Agency's internal network. U.S. intelligence chief Jay Clayton has warned that more interruptions could follow as ageing systems undergo major upgrades. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is transforming cyber warfare, helping security teams identify software vulnerabilities but also giving hackers powerful new tools. Are America's digital defences prepared for a world where threats move at machine speed? Also if US systems are facing such repeated attacks, what about the rest of the world?