Published: Nov 24, 2026, 10:44 IST | Updated: Nov 24, 2026, 10:44 IST
While major economies dominate global oil demand, the per-capita rankings tell a different story. Singapore and curaçao occupy the top two spots, well ahead of major oil-producing nations. Consumption is measured in barrels per person annually and includes international shipping fuel, refinery fuel, and biofuels. As a result, the figures reflect broader economic activity rather than just personal oil use. Take look at this next report for more.