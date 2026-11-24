Published: Nov 24, 2026, 10:59 IST | Updated: Nov 24, 2026, 10:59 IST
Cars are perhaps the most aspirational products that money can buy. But what buyers pay varies dramatically by brand, reflecting differences in vehicle size, model selection, and the types of cars Americans choose. This next news in numbers report ranks average U.S. new vehicle transaction prices across 31 brands, using Kelley blue book data from Cox automotive. Figures reflect prices before consumer incentives, taxes, and fees, and the industry average includes brands outside this ranking.